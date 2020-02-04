Oralia V. Hernandez, 71, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Mrs. Hernandez was born Nov. 20, 1948, in Lamesa to Nicolas and Elena Hernandez. She had been employed as a hairdresser and was a devout catholic and a member of the Guadalupanas.
Survivors include her daughters, Nannette (Terry Jr.) Mettlach of Portland, Evie Tello of Corpus Christi and Naomi (Idel) Cinteron of California; brother, Erasmo Hernandez of Corpus Christi; sister, Dominga Balderaz of Sinton; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Portland with Father Piotr Koziel as celebrant.Interment will follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery in Sinton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
