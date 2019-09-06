Oscar G. Hernandez Sr., 79, of Mathis, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Mathis.
Mr. Hernandez was born March 4, 1940, in Mathis to Natividad and Francisca Guevara Hernandez.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Felipa D. Hernandez; daughters, San Juanita Hernandez, Minerva Palacios, Mary Christie Davila, Sylvia Hernandez and Cecilia Guevara; sons, Oscar Hernandez Jr., Noe Hernandez, Alfredo Gonzalez and Pedro Guevara Jr.; sister, Petra Juarez; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Dobie Funeral Home chapel.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Sacred Heart Church.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
