Otto Schuster Jr., a life-long Texan and long-time resident of Portland, Texas, passed away peacefully February 10 surrounded by his loving family. He was 86.
Otto was born June 24, 1936 in Hyman, Texas to Otto and Emma Schuster, the youngest of eight siblings. Otto is survived by his wife Dora Schuster, brother Elmer Schuster of Tucumcari, New Mexico, sons Don and wife Jacque Schuster and Scott and wife Nellie Schuster, grandchildren Mark Schuster, Robyn Bui, Melody Schuster, Justin Schuster and Maile Schuster and seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Rex Schuster who passed away at age 17 and his siblings Esther Green, Johanna Wrinkle, Mildred Marshall, Arnold Schuster, and Agnes Schuster.
In 1959, Otto met and married the love of his life, Dora. From that moment on, the two were inseparable and together, shared every moment, working as partners in life, love and business.
From the Panhandle to South Texas and everywhere in between, Otto made a name for himself. A true Renaissance man, Otto reveled in learning it all. From farming and entrepreneurship to Corvette enthusiast and rancher, his ambition was limitless. Otto was truly a visionary seeing opportunities where others could not and always seeking the next adventure.
As a very young man, Otto discovered his life-long passion for farming in Vigo Park and then later in Stratford, Taft and even Woodsboro, only putting away his plough after 63 years in 2022. Farming was far from his only passion. He, with his wife by his side, took on the world. A real estate magnate, Otto developed three subdivisions in Odem helping people to realize their dreams of homeownership. But it was in business that he shined the brightest. Otto owned and operated two car washes and successfully developed and ran a thriving RV Park. Seabreeze RV Park was his and Dora’s passion and their home away from home. They took an undeveloped, harsh piece of land along the Nueces Bay and transformed it into an oasis and haven for many RV-goers, tourists, families and more. Otto never slowed down. At the age of 70, he started Schuster Ranch where he enjoyed raising cattle and hunting deer.
Ever busy, Otto took his hobbies just as seriously as his businesses. If there was ever another love of his, it was his Corvettes. His affection for classic cars and mid-year Corvettes, led him to join the Coastal A’s and Rods Car Club, as well as the Corpus Christi Corvette Club. His favorite car was his blue 1961 Corvette. He also loved sailing, riding motorcycles and hunting deer at his ranch in Bayside. Otto was a life-long Lutheran. He was a devoted member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church since 1976.
Otto was always most comfortable in his cowboy boots, Texas belt buckle, cowboy hat and ostrich-skin belt - his trademark style. He was a strong and loving patriarch, a good friend to countless and a man always ready to give a helping hand.
A visitation and viewing will be held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, February 17 at Winsteads’ Funeral Home in Portland. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 18 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church followed by his burial at Palms Memorial Garden in Taft. A reception will follow at Seabreeze RV Community Clubhouse.
