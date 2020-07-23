Pablo A. Nunez, 50, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, following a sudden illness.
He was born on May 14, 1970, in Robstown, Texas, to Longino and Andrea Nunez. He was a self employed carpenter and was a person who was always willing to help those in need. He was also known for his famous Sinton High School band fajito tacos.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Longino and Andrea Nunez; his brothers, Rev. Juan Nunez, Gilbert Nunez and Andy Nunez.
He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Michelle Nunez of Sinton; his sons, Jordan Nunez of Sinton and Dylan Nunez of San Marcos; his daughter, Keilani Nunez of Sinton; his grandchildren, Jordynn Nunez and Anakin Nunez; his brothers, Robert Nunez, Freddie Nunez and Martin Nunez of Edroy, Albert Nunez of Grand Prairie, James Davis and Lon Nunez of Corpus Christi; his sisters, Cookie Benavidez, Irma Marin and Linda Sierra of Corpus Christi; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation was held on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Primera Iglesia Bautista El Calvario Church in Edroy. Interment followed in the Edroy Cemetery.
