Panfilo G. Serrano, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the age of 94. He was born to Tomas and Candelaria Serrano on June 1, 1926, in Gonzalez, Texas.
He worked for South Texas Construction Company in Corpus Christi, Texas for many years before retiring and moving to Clute/Lake Jackson. He loved music, his Houston Astros, Dallas Cowboys and was a devoted Catholic. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Lina Torres Serrano; his sons, Victor and Reynaldo Serrano; his brothers, sister and his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Cruz Serrano; his children, Pete Serrano (Tina), Jovita Pardo (Isidro), San Juanita Quintanilla (Ismael), Maria Garza (Frank), Nicolas Serrano, Adolfo Serrano (Edith), Isabel Serrano-Garcia (Paul); his step-children, Lupe Guerrero (Joe), Millie Samarripa (Andy), Lorraine Elizondo (Valentine), Benny Delgado, Bebe Delgado, Cindy Payne (Jr.); his sister, Jesusa Serrano-Alaniz; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends today (Wednesday), March 10, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, 120 S. McCall, Sinton, Texas 78387. A rosary will be recited there this evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sinton, Texas. Burial to follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements and care are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.