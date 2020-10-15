Pastor Roman A. Encinia Jr., 68, returned to his heavenly home on October 12, 2020. His love for God and firm belief in Jesus as his Savior gives his family the ultimate joy of knowing he is now praising at the feet of the Father.
Roman was born to the late Roman L. Encinia Sr. and Julia Alvarado Encinia in Sinton, Texas, on March 14, 1952.
Roman came to know Jesus as his Savior in 1982 at the age of 30. Roman described his experience in the following way: While on the road, after buying a pack of beer and cigarettes, he heard the Lord say, “Throw out that six-pack you just bought.” “But, Lord,” he said. “I just bought this.” The Lord replied, “Well, if you want to follow Me, you have to change your life.” Roman promptly threw the pack out of the window. His encounter with the Lord was life-changing. As a result, Roman began watching evangelists share the Word on his television set at home and the Lord began to stir in his heart. In January of 1983, he made his profession of faith to trust in Christ at the baby dedication of his daughter, Elizabeth, committing his life to serving the Lord.
After surrendering his life to ministry, he served as a faithful leader of Royal Ambassadors, as a minister to those in prison and as a youth leader. He was licensed as a pastor in 1992. He served as a pastor for Nueva Esperanza Woodsboro, El Buen Pastor Beeville, Primera Iglesia Bautista Odem, and Good News Baptist Church St. Paul (longest pastorate) and served as Lead Pastor of the Spanish Department at Coastal Bend Fellowship Kingsville. Roman also served as a custodian for 36 years at First Baptist Church in Sinton, Texas.
Roman loved the Lord more than anything in this world. He took every opportunity to share the truth of the Gospel. He was most grateful for the opportunity he was given to lead his family. His bride, Isabel, served alongside him as he pastored. Roman had the great joy of seeing his children surrender to ministry as well. His son, Jacob, serves as the Worship Pastor / Youth Pastor at Coastal Bend Fellowship, Kingsville and his daughter, Elizabeth, serves as the Executive Director-Treasurer of the Women’s Missionary Union of Kentucky.
Roman is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Isabel G. Encinia; his son Jacob (Laura) Encinia; his daughter Dr. Elizabeth Ann Encinia; his grandchildren, Jakob Isaac Encinia, Andrew Josiah Encinia and Laurisa Faith Encinia; his siblings, Adelita Encinia, Sylvia Encinia Conner, Eddie Hernandez, Ventura Encinia, Rachel Encinia-Tyler; Garcia Family in-laws; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his children, Joaquin Roman Encinia, Sarah Encinia and his parents.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020, 5:00 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel in Sinton. A Prayer Service will be recited there that evening at 6:30 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted Monday, October 19, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 320 W. Borden Street in Sinton. Burial to follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton.
In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute gifts in memory of Roman Encinia to Texas RA Ministry online at www.tbmtx.org DONATE and select RA Ministry, listing Roman Encinia in the memo; or by mail at Texas Baptist Men; 5351 Catron Dr.; Dallas, TX 75227.
A guestbook is available online at resthavenfunererals.com.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
