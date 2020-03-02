Patricia Ann Bridger, 79, of Corpus Christi, formerly of Portland, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Mrs. Bridger was born June 21, 1940, in Aransas Pass to Tom and Helen Mathisen. She played by piano by ear and as a teenager played and sang at church and at weddings. She graduated from Aransas Pass High School and attended college at the University of Corpus Christi.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Bill Bridger Sr.
Survivors three children; Bill (Jodi Steen) Bridger Jr., Chris (Karen) Bridger and Kim (Casey) Bridger-Hunt; sister, Sharon (Perry) Buford; nephew, Joel Hoskinson; grandchildren, Brandon, Aaron, Mathew and Shelby; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Limbaugh Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4. Burial to follow at Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Limbaugh Funeral Home, Portland.
