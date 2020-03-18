Patricia Ann Manzano, 49, of Sinton, died Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Ms. Manzano was born Sept. 5, 1970, to Jose Casanova and Rosalinda Elizondo in Taft. She was a former employee with Whataburger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Angel and Rosalinda Casanova; and in-laws, Frances and Agapito Manzano.
Survivors include three daughters, Krystal (Robert Gutierrez) Manzano of Calallen, Kimberly (Austin Blimline) Manzano and Kaylee (Ryan Galvan) Manazano, both of Sinton; and brothers, Guadalupe Valdez of Taft, Albert (Kayla) Casanova of Oklahoma, Benny Valdez of Sinton and Joe Manuel (Melissa Torres) Castillo of Aransas Pass.
Visitation was held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary was recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Sacred Heart Church in Sinton. Interment followed in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
