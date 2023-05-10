Patricia Darlene Brown Finn went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 6, 2023. Patricia (Pat) was born in Corpus Christi Texas on March 7, 1939.
Pat graduated from Ray high school in Corpus Christi, TX in 1957. Shortly after graduation, she married the love of her life, ROGER Joseph Finn, who was stationed in Corpus Christi with the United States Navy. She was the office manager-bookkeeper/co-owner of the family owned business CC Pump Service, Inc. in Corpus Christi, TX. She also worked as the nursery attendant at the First Presbyterian Church in Corpus Christi, TX for many years.
Pat was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Portland, TX and truly loved her Sunday school friends that she made there. She was an avid game player, especially loving to play with her family and her church friends at any given opportunity. She was a member of the Late Bloomers Garden Club of Portland, Texas and the First United Methodist Church Knitting Club. She enjoyed cooking, history and reading, camping and traveling.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas A Brown and Helen Willhite Brown, her brother Charles (Barbara) Brown of Corpus Christi,TX, her brother George (Eloise) Brown of Corpus Christi, TX.
She is survived by the best husband ever, ROGER J Finn of Portland, TX, her daughters Brenda (Dennis) Pyron of Portland, TX, her daughter Peggy (Marc) Stearman of Corpus Christi, TX, her grandson, Jonathan Pyron of Suffolk,VA, and granddaughters, Reba Pyron of Pittsburgh, PA, Ashley (Sarah) Evetts of Portland,TX, and Megan Evetts of Cleveland, OH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Memorial Fund.
A memorial service will be held at FUMC-Portland, date and time to be announced. Please check the Winsteads’ website for updated service information. The family would like to say a special thank you to all of her many friends and family who showed her such love and compassion all of her life!
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Winsteads’ Funeral Home. (361) 643-6564 www.winsteadsfuneralhome.com