Patricia Wynn (Pat W.) Voss: February 10, 1939, to September 30, 2020
Pat Voss, 81, died peacefully on September 30, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Ruth Gibson and Dr. Alpheus Huey (A.H.) Voss. Born at the Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi, she grew up in Odem, attended Odem public schools, and was the salutatorian of the Class of 1957. She played the trumpet in the OHS band and excelled in UIL public speaking events. She also participated in the youth programs of the First Methodist Church of Odem and Little Theatre Corpus Christi.
She attended the University of Tennessee, her parents’ alma mater, and then Trinity University in San Antonio. She worked in the oil industry in San Antonio, Dallas, Los Angeles and Midland before returning to Odem in the 1990s. While in Midland, she was active both backstage and on stage with the Midland Community Theatre.
Pat loved dogs, the opera, travel, and reading. Unable to have dogs for long periods of time as a child living on the highway, she made up for it as an adult, often having up to three dogs at a time, all of which she doted on. She loved opera so much that for her 12th birthday she requested a trip to San Antonio to see the traveling Metropolitan Opera. She repeated that trip and similar through much of her life, augmenting with recordings of opera performances. Her travels – often with her dogs in tow – took her all over Texas and beyond plus (without the dogs, of course) to Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Not long after returning to Odem, she became the town’s librarian, and after retiring from that position, she volunteered with the library. During this period she also conducted literacy classes, teaching people how to both speak and read in English. She received numerous recognitions for her work in these capacities.
Pat is survived by her sister, Donna Voss Adair and husband Art Adair of Houston; nieces, Meredith Bhatti (Merwan) of El Paso and Ashley Fenner (Cameron) of Perth, Western Australia; and great nieces and nephews, Alia and Zain Bhatti of El Paso and Peyton and Casey Fenner of Perth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth (1911-1985) and A.H. Voss (1903-1993). She also leaves behind many friends, including lifelong friend Ninon Reed Carson and those who provided much companionship and support in her later years, notably Charlene Dietrich, Joe Espinosa, Donna Hutchins and Maracella Nevarez.
It had been anticipated that in deference to the memory of her physician father, a memorial service would be held for Pat when the COVID pandemic waned at which time this obituary would have been published to inform those who may have wished to attend. With the onset of the Omicron variant and the still active Delta, it has been determined that a service will not be held.
Those wishing to honor her memory are invited to donate to the Odem Public Library (www.cityofodemtx.com/library; 514 Voss Avenue, Odem, TX 78370), the Living Grace Canine Ranch (www.livinggracecanineranch.org; 723 West University Avenue, Suite 110-142, Georgetown, TX 78626) or a charity of your choice.