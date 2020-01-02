Pedro Garza Jr.

Pedro “Pete” Garza Jr., 51, of Odem, died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Mr. Garza was born June 2, 1968, in Sinton to Sulema (Garcia) and Pedro Garza Sr. He was employed with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission in New Braunfels as a Texas Works Advisor II.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael “Mike” Garza.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Garza of New Braunfels; step-children, Ethan, Alexa and Julie Portillo; his parents, Sulema and Pedro Garza Sr. of Odem; brothers, Rene Suarez and Freddy Garza, both of Odem; sisters, Alma Suarez and Sylvia Garza, both of Odem, Irma Hernandez (Javier) of Corpus Christi and Mary Columbus (Donnie) of Sinton; 11 nieces and nephews; 18 great-nieces and -nephews; and one great-great-nephew.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. at Grace Church in Sinton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
