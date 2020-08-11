Pedro J. Martinez, 77, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
He had been a self employed formica layer and was preceded in death by his daughter, Rita K.Martinez; his parents, Francisco and Guadalupe Martinez; and his brothers, Manuel and Pablo Martinez.
He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Aurora Martinez of Corpus Christi; his sons, Pedro Juan (Yolanda) Martinez Jr. of Corpus Christi and Carlos (Karen) Martinez of Houston; his daughter, Yolanda Martinez of Corpus Christi; his brother, Ruben Martinez of Corpus Christi; his sisters, Emilia (Nick) Garcia of Odem, Susanna (Samuel) Perez, Dominga (David) Valdez and Janie (Lon) Nunez of Corpus Christi; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment followed at San Pedro Cemetery in Odem.
