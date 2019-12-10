Pedro R. Benavides, 94, of Mathis, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Mr. Benavides was born Feb. 16, 1925, in Valley Wells to Sarita Rincon and Pedro Benavides Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Pedro Benavides III.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Angelita Benavides; sons, Domingo Benavides and Benito (Maria Cordelia) Benavides of Alice; a sister, Inez DeLeon; grandchildren, Leonard, Michael, Bethany, Laura, Leslie, Domingo, Daniel, Christina and Christal; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Dobie Funeral Home chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis followed by interment to Descanso Eterno II.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
