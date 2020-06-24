Pedro Rodriguez Sr., 84, of Sinton, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, following a long illness.
He served as Pct. 3 Commissioner for San Patricio County until his retirement in 2006, he served as a council member for the City of Odem for two terms, served as a school board member for Odem-Edroy I.S.D. for 15 years and served as Director for the San Patricio County Community Action Agency for 22 years.
He is survived by his wife, Irma Rodriguez of Sinton; his sons, Pete (Lupita) Rodriguez Jr. of Odem, Danny (Israel) Rodriguez of San Antonio and Richard Rodriguez of Odem; his daughters, Gracie Torres, Leticia (Vivi) Pizana and Lisa (Marcos) Rodriguez of Odem; his sister, Martina (Manuel) De Ruedo; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant.
Interment followed at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
