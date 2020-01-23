Peggy Bosworth Horn, 70, of New Braunfels (formerly of Odem), died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Mrs. Horn was born Dec.2, 1949, in Kenedy to Lucy (Jones) and Chester Bosworth Sr. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucy and Chester Bosworth Sr.; brother, Chester Bosworth Jr.; and grandson, Justin Silva.
Survivors include her husband, Ed Horn of New Braunfels; son, Matt Horn, of New Braunfels; daughters, Sherrie Hill O’Dowdy, of Katy and Brenda Galbreath Silva, of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Ben Hack, Joshua Galbreath, Kye Hack, Liam O’Dowdy and Zachary Pena; brother, William Thomas Bosworth of Mathis; and sister, Shirley Bosworth (Dale) Smith of Umatilla, Florida.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in Sinton Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
