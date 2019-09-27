Peggy Lee Encinia, 63, of Taft, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
Mrs. Encinia was born Jan. 21, 1956, in Sinton to John and Helen Hill. She lived in Taft and was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she ran the FUMC Resale Shop and was a member of the Taft Public Library board. She worked with the First Light Learning Center and the FUMC Food Pantry. She enjoyed preparing meals and feeding the homeless.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Helen and John Hill; and two brothers, Charles and J. T. Hill.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Jose Encinia Jr.; daughters, Melanie (Carl) Caraway and Shelley (Chad) Hartman; grandchildren, Caylan and Celsi Caraway and Jenna and Ty Hartman; brothers, Allen (Beth) Hill and Roy (Susan) Hill; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the First United Methodist of Taft.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the FUMC Resale Shop, 302 McIntyre Ave. Taft, Texas 78390 or the new Taft Public Library, P.O. Box 416 Taft, Texas 78390.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
