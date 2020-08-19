Peggy Ruth Houser McCaskill passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 at the age of 86 in Houston, Texas surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born in Robstown, Texas to Lathenia Jones Houser and Carroll W. Houser on September 2, 1933.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Lathenia and Carroll W. Houser Sr.; sister, Marian Houser Henry; son, Richard Starbuck; daughter, Scarlet Karwell; two grandsons, Jeremy Davenport and John David Jackson Jr.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Garvin M. McCaskill; daughters, Sherry Meek of Webster, Texas, Kathy Munoz (Felipe) of Sugar Land, Texas, Becky Davenport (Brent) of Bakersfield, California, Jody Jackson (David) of Kemah, Texas and Kelley Lloyd of Katy Texas; twelve grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Peggy is also survived by her sister, Norma Jean Jones (Larry) of Houston, Texas; her brother, Carroll W. Houser Jr. of Sinton, Texas and her beloved schnauzer, Bobo.
Peggy spent her early childhood in Driscoll, Texas where she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of 12. Peggy was baptized in the Driscoll Baptist Church. Shortly after, she moved with her family to Sinton, Texas where she entered Sinton High School as a Freshman. Peggy was outgoing, smart and always friendly. As a newcomer to SHS, she was voted most popular freshman girl by her peers.
Peggy grew up living on “the farm” therefore she loved animals; she always adored and pampered her pet dogs. Peggy also had an adventurous streak and loved to travel and explore the world. After graduating from Sinton High School, she lived in many places including Dothan, Alabama; San Diego, California; Corpus Christi, Texas; Honolulu, Hawaii; Sicily, Italy and back to Houston where her life ended.
Peggy was very hospitable and loved visits from her family and friends. As her health began to fail and travel was not an option, one of her favorite pastimes became shopping on QVC for fashion jewelry and small, unique items. The thoughtful gifts were given to family and friend who came to visit her. One always knew if you went for a visit and enjoyed a glass of wine or a cocktail at Peggy and Garvin’s home you would never go home empty handed.
“She will be sadly missed, but we know she is with our Heavenly Father.”
Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Katy Funeral Home, Katy.
