CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Perry Hester passed away on November 21, 2019 at the age of 78.
He was born in Corpus Christi, TX on October 16, 1941, but was raisedin Ingleside, TX.
Perry graduated from Ingleside High School and received a Business Degree from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, TX.
He was married to Nancy Hester on January 27, 1978. Perry was a self-employed business owner. He was a member of Corpus Christi Big Game Fishing Club and had a passion for Off Shore Fishing.
Perry was preceded in death by his son Glenn Hester and his parents Edgar and Doris Hester.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hester; Children, Todd (Kat) Hester and Blake Lee; Grandchildren, Dylan (Sarah) Hester, Rylie Hester, Luke Lee; Great- Granddaughter, Olivia Hester.
A celebration of life will be held at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors on Saturday, December 07, 2019 from 10 a.m. – noon.
Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www. cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.