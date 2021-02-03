Pete R. Barrios, of Sinton, passed away January 31, 2021. He was 67.
Pete was born on July 2, 1953, to Domingo and Margarita (Rodriguez) Barrios. He was born in Harlingen, Texas, but was a lifelong resident of Sinton. Pete was a farmer and was employed by Ronnie McMeyer. Pete was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding in death were his parents, Domingo and Margarita Barrios.
Survivors include his wife, Minnie M. Barrios of Sinton; son, Pedro Barrios of Sinton; daughters, Daisy Reyna (Randy) of Sinton, Connie Gallegos (Hector) of Sinton and Amy Barrios (Augie Aguirre) of Portland; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Jesse Barrios (Margaret) of Corpus Christi; sisters, Sylvia Baldonado (Felipe) of Dallas, Alice Maldonado (Aurelio) of Waco, Janie Barrios and Elizabeth Barrios both of Corpus Christi.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel in Sinton. A prayer service will be held there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted Friday, February 5, 2021, 11 a.m., at The Spirt of Faith Church in Sinton with Pastor Carlos Ymbert Jr. officiating. Burial to follow in John J. Welder Cemetery, St. Paul.
A guestbook is available online at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.