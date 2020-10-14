Porfirio Ochoa Aguirre born October 6, 1935, in the rustic town of Tuleta,Texas. His kindred spirit was greeted with open arms by God on October 9, 2020, at the age of 85, surrounded by his loved ones in Sinton, Texas after an arduous battle with multiple complications.
He was very independent and a “Proud Texan” but when wondering where he was you would seldom ever find him too far from Whataburger or Taqueria Vallarta’s. He looked forward to sharing local news with friends over a cup of coffee every morning. He was incredibly loyal and gracious with everyone he ever met. He was a certified Deacon at Primera Iglesia Bautista Church where he was an ever-trustworthy follower of Jesus Christ. He worked as a driller in the oil field industry for 30 years and proudly served our country in the U. S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irma Amador Aguirre and his parents, Luis Aguirre and Barbarita Ochoa; his siblings, Joe Angel Aguirre, Nicolas Aguirre and Gloria Andrade.
He is survived by his brothers, Jacinto (Lupe) of Pettus and Mark (Trini) of Houston; his sisters, Lois Aguirre Benavidez, Mary Aguirre Castilla and Delfina (Fidel) Garcia, all also of Houston; his sons, Joe Luis (with Maria Zapata Aguirre who died in 1973) of Kingsville, Roy Martinez of Dallas, Michael Tobar (Jennifer) of Sinton and Israel Aguirre of Austin; his daughters, Brenda Gutierrez (Anthony) and Priscilla Gonzalez (Juan) of Austin, and Elizabeth “Liz” of Sinton. He is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He loved to be outside in nature tending to countless animals, fixing fences, clearing brush and any other small task he could do ... as long as it was outside. He was a follower of the Sinton Pirates and always enjoyed watching their football, baseball and especially, softball games.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home with a memorial service to be conducted at 7 p.m. Inurnment date and time are to be announced.
Arrangements and care are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
