Presiliano E. Franco, 69, loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
He was born on June 15, 1951, in Sinton, Texas, to Alberto and Lorenza Elizondo Franco. He had been employed as a contractor and was a member of Sacred Heart St. Paul Mission.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alberto and Lorenza Franco and his brother, Francisco Franco.
He is survived by his loving family, his son Presiliano (Carol Day) Franco Jr. of Austin; his daughter, Melissa (Frank) Franco De Gonzales of Portland; his three grandchildren, Frank Miguel Gonzales II, Sofia Lorenza Gonzales and Daylen Antonia Franco; his brothers, Reynaldo (Camilia) Franco of Houston, Alfredo (Emma) Franco of St. Paul, Albert (Rosie) Franco of Calallen, Aurelio (Elaine) Franco and Lorenzo (Vickie) Franco of St. Paul; his sisters, Janie (Richard) Munoz of Beeville and Anna (Walter) Steward of Cleburne, Texas. He is also survived by his former wife of 45 years, Lupita Canales.
A rosary was recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, with the celebration of a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant.
Internment followed at John J. Welder Memorial Cemetery in St. Paul.
