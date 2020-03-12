Priscilla Soliz Shaddock, 48, of Odem, formerly of Grandview, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Mrs. Shaddock was born Nov. 14, 1971, in Sinton. She most worked as a cashier at Lowe’s Market in Taft.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Shaddock.
Survivors include her mother, Alicia Arroyo (Martin N.) Rodriguez of Portland; brother, Roberto (Beatrice) Soliz Jr. of Portland; sisters, Dorothy (Abel) Torres of Portland, Annette Soliz (Steven) Standley of Venus and Clarissa R. (Robert David) Gonzalez of Corpus Christi; two nephews; four nieces; and one great-nephew.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
