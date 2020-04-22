Rafael Martinez, 92, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, after a short illness. He as born on June 29, 1927, in Taft, Texas to Antonia Hernandez and Leopoldo Martinez. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sinton, Texas. Rafael retired from the painting industry and was a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local Union No. 653. After retiring, he spent his time ranching and tending to his cattle and horses.
Rafael is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lidia; daughters, Ilma Hill, Irene Marler (David) and Ida Butler; sons, Ramiro Martinez, Richard Martinez (Emily) and Rafael Martinez Jr.; a sister, Lupe Cirolia of Escondido, California; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Raul Martinez; and brothers, Mateo and Rosalio Martinez.
Visitation and Rosary were held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home in Sinton. Graveside services for the family were held Friday morning at the Sinton Cemetery.
