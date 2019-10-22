Ramiro “Chino” DeLosSantos, 35, of Corpus Christi, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Mrs. DeLosSantos was born July 31, 1984, in Gregory to Jose and Estella (Gonzales) DeLosSantos. He was an electrician employed with Broughton Electric.
He was preceded in death by a twin brother, Rudy DeLosSantos; and his grandparents.
Survivors include his fiance, Crystal Torres of Sinton; daughters, Romey DeLosSantos of Corpus Christi and Natalie DeLosSantos of Sinton; brothers, Joe Angel (Monica) DeLosSantos of Sinton and Carlos (Samantha) DeLosSantos of Ingleside; and sisters, Michelle (Joey) Rodriguez and Laura (Hector) Olivarez, both of Portland.
Visitation will begin at noon Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
A chapel service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Burial to follow in Sinton Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
