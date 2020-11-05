Ramiro M. "Ram" Rodriguez, 66, of Odem, Texas, passed away of natural causes on October 24, 2020.
Ramiro M. Rodriguez was born in Sinton, Texas on October 9, 1954, to Dario Rodriguez and Maria Montoya Rodriguez. He attended Odem High School and received his GED in Odem and continued on to receive his Welding Certificate in 1981.
Ramiro was married to the love of his life, Judy G. Rodriguez on October 1, 1971 and were married for 37 years when she passed.
Ramiro was a devoted loving father and grandfather, loyal friend, someone who never hesitated to lend a helping hand. Ramiro enjoyed watching old westerns and was a loyal Dallas Cowboy football fan. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family. His days off were dedicated to listening to music, singing, dancing and spending time outdoors. Ramiro will be lovingly remembered for his big smile, warm hugs and caring soul.
Ramiro was proceeded in death by his wife, parents, his brother, Jesse Rodriguez and sister, Maria Cordova.
He is survived by his three daughters, Cynthia Rodriguez of Sinton, Rebecca (Scotty) Kidd of Odem and Victoria Rodriguez of Sinton, Texas; is four adoring grandchildren, Martin, Matthew, Megan and Bailey Castillo. He is also survived by his brothers, Inez (Martha) Rodriguez from Sinton, Texas and Sabino (Cathy) Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home in Sinton, Texas on Thursday, November 5, from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. with rosary to be recited at 7:30 p.m. A Mass will celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, November 6, at Sacred Heart Church in Odem and will be officiated by Father Peter Elizardo. Burial to follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Odem on November 6.
The memories of the love he showed us will live in our hearts forever!
