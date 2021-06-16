Ramiro T. Moreno, age 86, passed away in a local hospital after a long illness. He was born to Juan and Juanita Moreno on July 27, 1934 in Alice, Texas. Ramiro was an elementary school teacher and the director of federal programs in the Mathis Independent School District for a total of 25 years (1976-2001). He also served in the Army where he was stationed in Germany for many years. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Elizabeth Moreno, Brother Ignacio Moreno, and his daughter, Karen Lopez.
Survivors: Son- Robert (Late Karen) Lopez of Alice, Texas; Daughter- Lisa Jo (Robert) Garza of Robstown, Texas; 5 Granddaughters, 1 Grandson, and 1 Great-granddaughter. Numerous Nieces and Nephews.
A graveside service was held Tuesday June 15, 2021 at 10 am at the Descanso Eterno Cemetery #1 in Mathis, Texas.
Services Entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home.