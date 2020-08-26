Ramon Cuellar passed away August 13, 2020, in Kenedy, Texas. He was 86.
Ramon was born on July 9, 1934, in Bloomington, Texas to Delfino and Luz (Gonzales) Cuellar. He was a resident of Corpus Christi for 17 years and former resident of Taft, Texas. Ramon was a self-employed body repairman. He enjoyed painting and restoring cars. Ramon was a Korean veteran having served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and brother who will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Delfino and Luz Cuellar.
Survivors include his sons Ramon Cuellar (Rosalia) from Las Vegas, Nevada and Freddie Delfino Cuellar (Ester) from Phoenix, Arizona; daughters, Cristina Chavez (Ralph) from California, Corrine Gonzales (Emile) and Rachel Lafferty (Derek), both from San Jose, California; 10 grandchildren: 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Maria C. Davila.
Visitation began Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 5 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home chapel in Sinton. The funeral service was held there the following morning at 11 a.m. A graveside followed at 1 p.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans State Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
A guestbook is available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
