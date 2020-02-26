Ramon G. Cancino, 80, of Sinton, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Mr. Cancino was born Feb. 28, 1939, in Sinton to Guadalupe and Leonor (Gonzales) Cancino. He was a dredge operator captain more than 40 years and most recently was part-owner/operator of Cancino Grocery Store in Sinton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Alma Casanova Cancino of Sinton; sons, Roman “Bebe” (Mary) Cancino of Portland, Marty (Elsie) Cancino of Sinton and Roman (Karen) Cancino of Corpus Christi; daughters, Jo Anna Cancino (Leo) Martinez of Corpus Christi and Lisa Cancino of Sinton; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Alberto (Irma) Cancino of San Antonio; and sisters, Manuela Calamaco and Adelina Cancino (Juan) Cruz, both of Houston, Janie (Wes) Robinson of Virginia, and Herminia Espinoza of Sinton.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Resthaven Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sinton. Burial to follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
