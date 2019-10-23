Randy Glenn Sliva, 57, a lifelong resident of Sinton, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, after a long battle with heart disease.
Mr. Sliva was born May 15, 1962, in Sinton to Glenn A. Sliva and Peggy Gossett Sliva Owens. He graduated from Sinton High School in 1980 and worked for Industrial Site Services. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Sliva; brother, Grady Sliva and nephew, Jake Sliva.
Survivors include a son, Gage Sliva; his son’s mother, Denise Cluiss; his mother, Peggy Owens; sister, Connie (Dana) Wilson; brother, Terry (Carol) Sliva; sister-in-law, Kay Sliva; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Sinton Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
