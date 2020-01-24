Raul “Cocoya” Galindo, 68, of Taft, formerly of Robstown and Cleburne, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Mr. Galindo was born June 26, 1951, to Santos and Olivia (Nino) Galindo. He was a self-employed rig welder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Santos and Olivia Galindo; and a brother, Lupe Galindo.
Survivors include his wife, Soila Galindo of Taft; sons, Pete (Cathy) Guajardo and Leroy (Lamar) Galindo, both of Corpus Christi; daughters, Norma (Lino Cruz) Galindo, Veronica Galindo and Claudia (Martin Gomez) Galindo, all of Taft; a brother, Juan (Maria) Galindo of Mount Pleasant; and a sister, Sylvia Ellis of Robstown.
Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. (today) Friday, Jan. 24, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel in Aransas Pass. A rosary will be recited there this evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft. Interment to follow in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
