Raul P. Rodriguez, 100, of Odem, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Mr. Rodriguez was born Jan. 14, 1920, in Encercado, Mexico to Eduardo and Mercedes Rodriguez. He had been employed as a crane operator and enjoyed fishing, gardening and cooking.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Gutierrez Rodriguez of Odem; a son, Raul Rodriguez Jr. of Encercado, Mexico; two daughters, Lily Rodriguez and Blanca Rodriguez of Encercado, Mexico; brothers, Oralio P. Rodriguez, Manuel Rodriguez and Arturo Rodriguez of Encercado, Mexico; sisters, Enriqueta Rodriguez and Lupe Moreno Rodriguez of Encercado, Mexico; and numerous grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Isaias Estepa as celebrant.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
