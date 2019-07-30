Raymond Drury “R.D.” Cave Jr., 91, of Corpus Christi, died Monday, July 29, 2019.
Mr. Cave was born Jan. 3, 1928, in Bishop, to Hattie and Raymond Cave. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served during WWII in Japan. He retired as an electrician for CP&L where he had worked for 40 years. While living in Refugio, he was a regular member of the Church of Christ. He moved to Corpus Christi after retirement and served as Deacon at the Brawner Parkway Church of Christ the remainder of his life.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jean; his parents; a sister, JoNell Cave; a brother, Calvin Cave; and one great-grandson.
Survivors include a daughter, Connie (Jim) Coleman; sister, Hattie (Raymond) Fojtik; brothers, Preston (Gloria) Cave and Howard (Geraldine) Cave; grandsons, Dru Coleman, Brent Coleman and Michael Coleman; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the funeral home with David Smitherman officiating. Burial will follow in Sinton Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
