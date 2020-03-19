Raymond Frank Klanika, 87, of Taft, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Mr. Klanika was born Nov. 15, 1932, in Orange Grove to Henry and Bessie Bartosh Klanika. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and a retired farmer-rancher and a U.S. Navy veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alton Klanika; and sisters, Janelle Ballard, June Snapka, Geraldine Butler and Elaine Klanika.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Klanika of Taft; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father John McIntyre as celebrant. Interment to follow at Palms Memorial Gardens with full military honors.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
