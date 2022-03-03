Raymond Herman “Ray” Zulauf, age 89 of Alice, Texas, passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2022. He was born at home on June 20, 1932, in Alice, Texas. He attended school in Alice ISD and enlisted in the United States Army at 21 years old for two years, from 1953 - 1954.
Ray always worked a wide variety of jobs and, at one point, held six part-time jobs. He worked in the oil field, drove 18 wheelers, and became a successful businessman. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help others.
Ray loved music, dancing, fishing, spending time with friends and family, caring for his animals and dogs. He had a deep faith and attended Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Frieda Zulauf; brother, Walter Zulauf (Tommie Ann); his sisters, Leona Hinze (Herbert) and Martha Klosterman (Jim); and his son Randall Ray Zulauf.
He is remembered with love by his family: wife, Inez Zulauf; son, Kenneth Ray Zulauf; step-daughter, Evelyn Hutchinson all of Alice, Texas; step-son, Glen Kelley (Carolyn) of Corpus Christi; and step-daughter Carole Ness (Steve) of Galion, Ohio; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and dear friends.
Inez Zulauf and family greatly appreciate the prayers, support, and care from caregivers and friends during these past months.
The viewing will be held at Holmgreen Funeral home at 2016 East Main Street, Alice, TX on Friday, March 4, from 5:00 to 7:00.
Services will beheld at Holmgreen Funeral Home on March 5, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 1400 N. Texas Blvd. Alice, TX, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Following the reception, for those who wish to attend, the graveside services and Military Service Ceremony will be held at Cenizo Hill Cemetery on CR 15, Mathis, TX, at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to send donations to Immanuel Lutheran Church (address above) in Ray’s name.