Raymundo F. Trevino, 89, of Mathis, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Trevino was born July 2, 1930, in Bluntzer.He attended school until the second grade and was a farmer for 56 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church of Mathis, the Sacred Heart Men’s Club, an usher, volunteer Bingo worker, and Jamaica volunteer for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Adela C. Trevino; grandfather, Lucas Trevino Sr.; parents, Ester & Pedro Trevino Sr.; parent, Enemencia Trevino; sister, Aurelia Rodriguez; brother, Pedro Trevino Jr.; and one great-grandson.
Survivors include his two daughters, Esther (Larry) Ellis of Calallen, and Rosie Aguilar, of Mathis; son, Ray (Melinda) Trevino Jr., of Mathis; sisters, Julia Guerra, Ofelia (Mike) Pena, Esperanza (Rey) Ramirez, of Banquete, Gloria Zuniga of Arlington and Janie (Jesse) Rodriguez of Fort Worth; brothers, Margarito (Maria) Trevino, Homero (Naomi) Trevino, Noe (Thelma) Trevino, of Banquete and Tomas Trevino of Calallen; grandchildren, Colleen Alaniz, Erik Ellis, Christina Gonzalez, Lucas Aguilar, Missy Aguilar, Ray Jacob Trevino and Jonathan Trevino; 12 great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Dobie Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Sacred Heart Church.
Pallbearers are Jonathan Trevino, Ray Jacob Trevino, Erik Ellis, James Alaniz, Joshua Gonzalez and Lucas Aguilar.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
