Rebecca Ortiz Rodriguez, 44, of Corpus Christi, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born on February 17, 1976 in Taft, Texas to Arcardio and Maria Nieves Ortiz. She had been employed as a CNA.
She is survived by her sons, Mario Ortiz of Alice.Domingo Rodriguez and Augustin Gutierrez, both of Corpus Christi; daughters, Casandra Ortiz and Natasha Ortiz, both of Corpus Christi and Bobbie Jo Ortiz of Uvalde; brothers, Juan Jose Ortiz of San Diego, Clemente Ortiz of Taft and Arcardio Ortiz Jr. of Alice; sisters, San Juan Alejos of Alice, Angelmira Nino of Sinton, Maria Rosa Trevino of Uvalde, Rosa Ann Ortiz, Carmen Ortiz and Maria Longoria, both of Taft and three grandchildren.
No services are planned.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
