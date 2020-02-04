Rene Galvan, 63, of Odem, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
He was born on March 4,1956 in Refugio to Regino and Avelia Galvan. He was an avid bowler and had worked for McCoy’s Veterinary Clinic for 40 years. He graduated from Odem High School and had many friends.
Survivors include his wife, Vivian Galvan of Odem; his mother, Avelia Galvan of Odem; brothers, Hector (Doris) Galvan of Victoria, Noe (Sylvia) Galvan of Refugio and Andy Galvan of Odem; sisters, Elia Huerta and Oralia (Gilbert) Garcia of Odem, Jovita (Jackie) Parker and Carry Moreno of Corpus Christi and Dora (Juan) Medina of Refugio; numerous other relatives.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment to follow at San Pedro Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
We loved you Rene! You were always friendly and kind to us and our animals! Love the Howington family
