Rev. Malcolm Keith Doerr, 91, of Odem, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Mr. Doerr was born June 10, 1928, in Bexar County to Henry C. Doerr and Carmen Warnecke Doerr.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eula Faye Doerr; and a son, Garrett Keith Doerr Sr.
Survivors include four grandchildren, Garrett Keith Doerr Jr., Angela Patterson, Cassandra Byerley and Holly Buetow; nine great-grandchildren; and extended family members.
A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Ramon Funeral Home chapel in Robstown.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, followed by interment at San Pedro Cemetery in Odem.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ramon Funeral Home, Robstown.
