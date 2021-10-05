The Rev. Murray W. Travis died on October 1, 2021, in Amarillo, Texas. A service of Witness to the Resurrection and the inurnment of his ashes in the Columbarium of First Central Presbyterian Church, Abilene, Texas, will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2:00pm.
Rev. Travis was born in Chicago, IL, raised in Childress, TX, San Diego, CA, Denton, TX, and Abilene, TX. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1949.
He attended Trinity University. There he met Jane Ella Brooks of Navasota, TX. They were married on September 2, 1952, just prior to their Senior year at Trinity. Both graduated with BA degrees in 1953.
In September of 1953, Murray entered McCormick Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Chicago, IL. During his final two years at McCormick, he was the organizing pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Oak Lawn, IL. He was called as pastor of the congregation upon his ordination in 1957 and remained there until May, 1960. In 1979, Rev. Travis earned a D. Min. (Doctor of Ministry) from McCormick Seminary.
Rev. Travis held pastorates in Amarillo, Tulia, Sinton and Abilene until his retirement in 1995.
The third generation of four generations of Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) pastors, Rev. Travis was strongly influenced by the traditions of his family. Believing the gospel of Jesus Christ was to be lived out not only in the church but in justice and equality in the life of the community, he served the larger church in a variety of roles and provided leadership to numerous non-profit and community organizations. In two of the communities he served, he was selected Man of the Year and also Volunteer of the Year in San Patricio County.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jane with whom he was blessed with over 60 years of married life. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Frank Douglas and Laura Jesse Gunter Travis.
He is survived by five children; The Very Rev. Douglas B. Travis (and Pam), Jan M. Evans (and Tommy), the Rev. Drew G. Travis (and Rhonda), the Rev. Karl B. Travis (and Jaci), and Kara Kristine Wells (and Dan). He is the grandfather to 20 grandchildren and great-grandfather to 27 great-grandchildren, with 2 more on the way. He is also survived by his sister, Francine Collins of Mereta, TX; niece, Roge Anna Ivey Bates; and nephew, Johnny F. Collins, also of Mereta, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abilene Medical Care Mission, 1857 Pine St. #100, Abilene, TX, 79601 or to the Assistance Program of the Board of Pensions of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). Visit https://www.pensions.org/your-path-to-wholeness/assistance-program/giving to give.