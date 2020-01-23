Ricardo G. Salinas, 86, of Odem, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at home with his family by his side.
Mr. Salinas was born Aug. 22, 1933, in St. Paul to Gabriel and Cruz (Gonzales) Salinas. He was a retired diesel truck mechanic and truck driver. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was one of the original members and organizers of the Odem-Edroy Care Club and was a devout Catholic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gerardo; brothers, Gabriel and Alejandro; and sister, Elida.
Survivors include his wife, Guadalupe; daughter, Veronica, of Miami, Florida; son, Gustavus “Gus” of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Julianna Salinas, Colby Cavitt, Richard De La Garza, Anada Salinas and Gustavus Salinas Jr.; and three great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am. Friday, Jan. 24, at Sacred heart Catholic Church with Father Pete Elizardo as celebrant. Interment to follow with full military honors at San Pedro Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
