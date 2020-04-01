Ricardo V. Capistran, of Taft, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. He was 81.
Ricardo was born on February 1, 1939 in Refugio, Texas to Candelario and Dominga (Villarreal) Capistran. He was a graduate of Refugio High School and lived in Taft more than 53 years. Ricardo and his wife, Angelmira, owned and operated El Ranchero Café in Taft, Texas for many years. Ricardo was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding in death are a grandson, Ritchie Morales; parents, Candelario and Dominga Capistran; and sister, Mary C. Rocha.
Survivors include his wife, Angel “Hemi” Capistran of Taft, Texas; sons, Johnny Almanza of Taft, Texas and Joe Richard Capistran Jr. of Victoria, Texas; daughters, Marie Flores (Raymond) of Taft, Texas, Janet Ramirez (Mike) of Refugio, Texas, Dela Cantu (Lambert) of Midlothian, Texas and Rhonda Falcon (Mike) of Victoria, Texas; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Rudy Capistran (Mary V.); sister, Gloria A. Moya, all of Refugio, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements and care entrusted are to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
Guestbook available online at resthavenfunerals.com.
