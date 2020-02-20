Richard G. Soto, 73, of Edroy, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, after a sudden illness. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His passion was cooking which led to the start of Antonio’s Drive-Thru Taqueria. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Paula Soto; siblings, Jose Soto Jr. Pedro Rodriguez and Amanda Trejo.
He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 44 years, Antonia V. Soto; his son, Antonio N. Hernandez Sr.; his daughters, Velma (John) Gonzales and Brandie Vargas; his beloved grandson, Antonio N. Hernandez Jr.; step-grandchildren, Crystal (Alex) Horne and Roland Castillo and Carol Gonzales and John E. Gonzales Jr.; his siblings, Alvina Arriaga, Esperanza Benavidez, Lupe (Christina) Rodriguez, Concha (Pedro) Cordova, Nancy Samudio, Elvia (Robert) Velandia, Heno (Robert) Zamora, Edelmira “Mimilo” (Salamon) Rodriguez, Marcelo Soto and Jesse (Mamie) Soto; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home with a holy rosary being recited at 7 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Edroy with Father Pete Elizardo as celebrant. Interment to follow at Edroy Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.