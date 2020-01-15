Richard Lester “Rick” Shedd, 56, of Taft, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Mr. Shedd was born Oct. 16, 1963, in Heidelberg, Germany, to Donald Lester and Evelyn Marie (Caine) Shedd. He attended Taft schools. He was formerly employed as a director with KRIS TV station (Channel 6) in Corpus Christi.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Shedd; and brothers, Ronald Shedd and Randall Shedd.
Survivors include his mother, Evelyn Shedd; brothers, Michael Shedd and Steven Shedd, both of Taft; and niece, Rhonda Shedd.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Holy Family Church in Taft.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
