Richard T. Gray, 90, of Joaquin, Texas, passed away on June 8, 2022, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was born on May 20, 1932, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to the late Solen Grant Gray and Edith Theresa Gallagher.
The funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jason Broadus officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. until service time at Mangum Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Ramah Cemetery in Tenaha, Texas.
Richard was raised in Mathis, Texas. He graduated from Mathis High School. He joined the United States Air Force and proudly served his country for 20 years before retiring as Chief Master Sergeant. He met the love of his life, Patricia Cummings, in Tenaha, Texas, through a mutual friend. The two fell in love and were happily married on March 30, 1975 and spent over 48 years together before his passing. They had 6 children whom he loved immensely. Richard worked for the Texas Forest Service 20 years before retiring. He loved trains and anything that was associated with a train. He had a great desire to watch airshows. After his time in the Air Force he always enjoyed planes, as this is what he worked on while in the military. His family was his pride and joy. He enjoyed spending every moment with them. When grandkids came along, this was the icing on the cake. He just adored each one of them. Those that knew him loved him and could feel the love in return. His laughter, love, and compassion will certainly be missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; sons, Craig Gray and wife Caren, Mark Gray and wife Jane, Bryan Gray, David Ramsey and wife Darlene; daughters, Debra Caldwell, Donna Dugger; brother, John Gray; sister, Teresa Ann Underwood and husband Henry; grandchildren, Derik Gray and wife Courtney, Victor Gray and wife Courtney, Hope Chamber and husband Joe, Taylor Caldwell, Tyler Caldwell and wife Kia, Justin Samford and wife Sean, Stephanie Samford, Melissa Anthony and husband Tyrell, Takoda Dugger and wife Hannah, Angel Ramsey, Michael Ramsey; numerous great grandchildren; great-great grandson, Kash; and a host of family and friends that will miss him dearly.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Solen Grant and Edith Teresa Gray; sisters-in law, Pam Gray, Freda Cummings; and brothers-in-law, Herman Cummings, and Mike Cummings.
