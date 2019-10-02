Rita Benavidez Morin, 73, of Sinton, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
Mrs. Morin was born Jan. 1, 1946, in Sinton to Manuel and Maria (Nieves) Benavides. She was a lifelong resident of Sinton. She was a former beautician. Later in life she worked as a store manager, nurse’s aide and an insurance agent for American National Insurance.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pedro D. Morin; and her parents, Manuel and Maria Benavides.
Survivors include her son, Daniel (Cristina) Morin of San Francisco, California; daughters, Naomi (LeeRoy) Pina of Sinton and Donna Sue (Lee) Morin-Ramirez of Odem; grandchildren, Tabatha Ashley Molina, Bethany Kristi Morin, Jared Daniel Morin, Roland Pedro Rodriguez, Kayla Ravae Rodriguez and John Torres; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Manuel Benavidez Jr. of Sinton; sisters, Celia (Gonzalo) Gonzales, Mary Lou Gonzales, Carolina (Roy) Cantu, Linda (Raul) Lopez and Rosemary Longoria, all of Sinton and Yolanda (Errol) Carley of Olathe, Kansas.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A prayer service will be held there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the funeral home with Pastor Sandra Moreno officiating. Burial will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Roland Rodriguez Sr., Roland Rodriguez Jr., LeeRoy Pina, Jared Daniel Morin, John Torres, Taylor Davis, Trey Longoria and Matthew Garza.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
