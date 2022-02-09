Robert Allen “Bubba” Senf passed away at home after a battle with cancer on January 14, 2022. He was 73 years old. Robert was born on August 22, 1948, to Gwynn and Wanda Senf of Sinton, Tx. He was the second son of four.
In 1968, Robert was drafted into the United States Army and served in Vietnam until the beginning of 1970. He received the Bronze Star with a V for Valor. He married Carolyn Hunt in 1975 and had two children Kimberly (1975) and Justin (1981). He was a welder by trade up until he retired.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Gwynn and Wanda Senf, a brother John E. Senf and his wife Carolyn Hunt.
He leaves behind his children, Kimberly (Matthew) Shelburne of Lavernia, Tx, Justin (Christina) Senf of Joshua, Tx, his four grandchildren, Melanie and Brayden Shelburne and London and Tristan Senf, great-granddaughter, Lainey McCain, brothers Gwynn (Mandy) Senf of Sinton, Tx and Paul Senf as well as many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his very much-loved fur babies that he referred to as his “little girls”, Rascal and Sugar.
Robert did not want a big service. His last request was to be cremated. Any services in the future will be private.
“If I leave here tomorrow, would you still remember me? For I must be travelling on, now,
Cause there’s too many places I’ve got to see.” -Lynyrd Skynyrd