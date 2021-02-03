Robert Daniel O’Docharty, South-Texas Oil Man, 5th generation Son of San Patricio, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather born on June 30, 1931, and passed away on January 30, 2021, from complications of Covid-19 and dementia.
Bobby; as he was known then, worked on the family farm and graduated from Mathis High School, Mathis, Texas. He joined the Army from 1949 to 1952; where he achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class (SFC). He spent two years overseas during the Korean War and received The Army of Occupation Medal (Japan), Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star and The Bronze Star Medal for Heroism. In the mid-1950s he attended the University of Mexico in Mexico City, majoring in Spanish. Mr. O’Docharty later accepted a position in Eastern Venezuela to work in the oil industry where he met the love of his life, Consuelo (Connie) Silva in 1957. He was able to work in various parts of Venezuela and then moved to Austin, Texas, and completed his studies in Government and Spanish at The University of Texas in 1962. Bob and Connie then moved the five children back to Venezuela. Mr. O’Docharty always continued his studies within the Petroleum Engineering field. Bob worked for Loffland Brothers from 1962 to 1966 drilling on land, platform-tender and jack up tender operations and Helmerich & Payne International Drilling Co. from 1966 to 1969, as a tool pusher on land rigs in Eastern Venezuela. From 1970 to 1977, Bob was hired and promoted by Creole Petroleum Corp. as Sr. Drilling Superintendent. Creole was the world’s number one oil producer in the world until the 1950s but was dissolved after the nationalization in 1977. At Lagoven Mr. O’Docharty ran multiple rigs platform, tender rigs, as well as critical operations; before relocating to Houston, Texas, with the Exxon Company, USA Drilling Operations Superintendent from 1979 to 1992 managing multiple rigs, land and inland barge rigs in South Texas, the Gulf Coast, East Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. He oversaw completion of Exxon’s deepest ever well in Beckham County, Oklahoma. After retirement, he was a consultant with Francis Brown & Associates and Schlumberger managing drilling projects in Bay of Campeche, Mexico and Maturin, Venezuela. Mr. O’Docharty was known for his strong work ethic, training and mentoring to many in the oilfield industry. After his wife Connie passed in 2011, he moved to Houston Heights, Texas, to be closer to family, enjoying visits, walks and home cooked meals by his wonderful caregivers.
He was predeceased by his parents, Josephine Weir O’Docharty and Dave John O’Docharty of San Patricio, Texas; his wife of nearly 54 years, Consuelo (Connie) Maria Silva O’Docharty and brother, Dave O’Docharty of Anchorage, Alaska.
He is survived by his sister, Evelyn O’Docharty Bertrand of Bel Air, Maryland. Being a descendant of Irish Colony Pioneers, Bob passed his love of Texas history to his children who are Dennis O’Docharty and partner Kelly Ann Ellis; Susana O’Docharty and spouse Lynda Kornbleet; Sonia O’Docharty Tersigne and husband Michael Tersigne, all of Houston, Texas; John O’Docharty of Kingwood, Texas and Charles (Carlos) O’Docharty of Austin, Texas and his partner David Ramert; sisters-in-law, Judy Silva Bell of Tyler, Texas and Gladys Silva Cramer of Spring, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher John O’Docharty of Houston, Texas, Jessa Ella O’Docharty of Tempe Arizona, Lauren Danielle Balli of Olney, Illinois and Jazmin Josephine O’Docharty of League City, Texas; great-grandchildren, 8th generation scions, Dylan Michele O’Docharty and John Wheeler O’Docharty of Houston, Texas. He will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to his caregivers, Maureen Dolabaille and Marcia Samuda for their loving care and support.
Private graveside services will be held February 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at San Patrick’s Catholic Mission in San Patricio, Texas.
Pallbearers are Dennis O’Docharty, Susana O’Docharty, Sonia Tersigne, John O’Docharty, Carlos O’Docharty and Christopher O’Docharty.
Honorary pallbearers are Evelyn Bertrand, Michael Tersigne, Lynda Kornbleet and David Ramert.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to San Patrick’s Catholic Church, 4710 Main St., Mathis, Texas 78368, or to the charity of your choice.
