Robert Daniel O’Docharty, South-Texas Oil Man, 5th generation, Son of San Patricio, devoted Catholic, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather was born on June 30, 1931, and passed away on January 30, 2021, from complications of Covid-19 and dementia.
Bobby; as he was known then, worked on the family farm, and graduated from Mathis High School, Mathis, Texas. He joined the Army from 1949 to 1952 achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class (SFC). He spent two years overseas during the Korean War and received The Bronze Star Medal for Heroism, The Army of Occupation Medal (Japan), Combat Infantry Badge and the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star. In the mid-1950s he attended the University of Mexico in Mexico City, majoring in Spanish. In 1957, Mr. O’Docharty later accepted a position in Eastern Venezuela to work in the oil industry where he met the love of his life, Consuelo (Connie) Silva. He was able to work in various parts of Venezuela and then moved to Austin, Texas, where completed his studies in Government and Spanish at The University of Texas in 1962. Robert (Bob) and Consuelo (Connie) moved the ever-growing family back to Venezuela to live the idyllic expatriate life.
Mr. O’Docharty continued his studies within the Petroleum Engineering field as the years went by. He worked for Loffland Brothers from 1962 to 1966 and at Helmerich and Payne International Drilling Co. (H & P) and from 1966 to 1969, in Eastern Venezuela. From 1970 to 1977 Bob was promoted by Creole Petroleum Corp. as Sr. Drilling Superintendent. He ended his overseas work at Lagoven, running multiple rigs, platform and tender rigs, as well as critical operations before relocating to Houston, Texas. With the Exxon Company, USA, he was Drilling Operations Superintendent from 1979 to 1992 managing projects in South Texas, the Gulf Coast, East Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Bob oversaw the completion of Exxon’s deepest ever well in Beckham County, Oklahoma. After retirement, Bob became a consultant with Francis Brown & Associates and Schlumberger managing drilling projects in the Bay of Campeche, Mexico and Maturin, Venezuela. Mr. O’Docharty was known for his strong work ethic, training and mentoring to many in the oilfield industry. After his wife Connie passed in 2011, he moved to The Houston Heights, Texas, to be closer to family, enjoying visits, walks and home-cooked meals by his wonderful caregivers.
He was predeceased by his parents, Josephine Weir O’Docharty and Dave John O’Docharty of San Patricio, Texas; his wife of nearly 54 years, Consuelo (Connie) Maria Silva O’Docharty and brother, Dave O’Docharty of Anchorage, Alaska.
He is survived by his sister, Evelyn O’Docharty Bertrand of Bel Air, Maryland. Being an Irish descendant of pioneers on both sides of his family, Robert passed his love of Texas history to his children who are Dennis O’Docharty and partner Kelly Ann Ellis; Susana O’Docharty and spouse Lynda Kornbleet; Sonia O’Docharty Tersigne and husband Michael Tersigne, all of Houston, Texas; John O’Docharty of Kingwood, Texas, and Charles (Carlos) O’Docharty of Austin, Texas, and his partner David Ramert; sisters-in-law, Judy Silva Bell of Tyler, Texas, and Gladys Silva Cramer of Spring, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher John O’Docharty of Houston, Texas, Jessa Ella O’Docharty of Tempe, Arizona, Lauren Danielle Balli of Olney, Illinois, and Jazmin Josephine O’Docharty of League City, Texas; great-grandchildren, 8th generation scions, Dylan Michele O’Docharty and John Wheeler O’Docharty of Houston, Texas. He will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to his caregivers, Maureen Dolabaille and Marcia Samuda for their loving care and support.
Private graveside services will be February 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at San Patrick’s Catholic Mission in San Patricio, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Dennis O’Docharty, Susana O’Docharty, Sonia Tersigne, John O’Docharty, Carlos O’Docharty and Christopher O’Docharty.
Honorary pallbearers will be Evelyn Bertrand, Michael Tersigne, Lynda Kornbleet and David Ramert.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to San Patrick’s Catholic Church, 4710 Main St. Mathis, Texas 78368, or to charity of choice.
