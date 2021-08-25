Robert Elmer “Bob” Miller of Corpus Christi and Old San Patricio lost his battle with Parkinson’s disease and went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 85 on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Born on December 1, 1935 to Lula and Frank Miller in Cincinnati, Ohio, Bob was one of 13 children.
Bob’s first job was driving a route truck for Dr. Pepper Company. Then he worked at Champlin Oil Refinery in Corpus Christi. Throughout his life, Bob gave over 80 gallons of his blood and platelets at the Coastal Bend Blood Center, mostly for the benefit of Driscoll Children’s Hospital and family members. Bob loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He loved cooking and making hot sauce to give to friends and family.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Charline; son, Robert C. Miller; daughters, Donna (Bruce) Netek and Janet (Mike) Butler; granddaughters, Kristina and Sarah; and great-granddaughter, Sadie. He is also survived by one brother, five sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no services. If you wish to make a donation in Bob’s memory, please donate to Driscoll Children’s Hospital, 3533 S Alameda, Corpus Christi, TX 78411, 361-694-500 or Coastal Bend Blood Center, 209 N Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78406, 361-855-4943.