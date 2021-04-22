Robert James Mick, 87, died unexpectedly April 17, 2021, at Northwest Regional Calallen Hospital. He was born October 19, 1933, in a farm house near Sinton, TX, the son of William B. and Leona Rose (Brouilette) Mick. Robert graduated from Sinton High School in 1952. He joined the Army in 1955 and served in Inchon, Korea. Following his service to our country he married Jeannette E. Rachal. Robert also became a lifelong farmer and rancher producing beef, cotton, grain sorghum and catfish. He also participated in the Boll Weevil Eradication Program of South Texas. He enjoyed nature, the cooing of the lonesome dove or the howl of a lonely coyote calling for his mate.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Rosa Lee Rosema; brothers, William E. Mick, killed in combat in Italy during World War II, Raymond G. Mick, Homer E. Mick; and daughter Robin K. Gilchrist (Alfred).
Surviving in addition to his beloved wife, Jeannette E. Mick; is his son, William D. Mick and daughters; Michele A. Mick, Renee E. Murphy (Jeff), Shannon R. Mick (Stacey), and grandchildren; Melissa L. Crawford (Ron), Robert A. Mick, Jessica A. Bailey (Clint), Shawn Murphy. Austin Murphy, Kile Hendley, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will start at 3 PM Sunday, April 25, 2021, with a holy rosary being recited at 7 PM at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Monday, April 26, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sinton with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant. Interment will follow at Sinton Cemetery.
